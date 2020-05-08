Uber offering free rides, meals to Boston Medical Center employees on Mother’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Medical Center is teaming up with Uber to give its employees free meals and rides on Mother’s Day.

BMC plans to distribute promotional codes to hundreds of healthcare workers for them to take advantage of up to 1,000 free Uber Eats meals and 5,000 free Uber rides.

“Uber’s generous donation is an extraordinary gesture of partnership surely to be greatly appreciated by BMC’s providers and staff,” said Norman Stein, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Without hesitation and exception, our frontline health care workers have been working tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients—they are selfless in every sense of the word. It’s of vital importance that we care for the well-being of our staff during this unprecedented pandemic, and Uber’s gift will be an exceptional resource to affirm to our staff they are valued

and revered. We know this resource will ease any burdens our team encounters.”

The partnership is part of Uber’s larger commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors and people in need.

