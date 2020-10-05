Uber offering Mass. voters discounted rides to polls on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber on Monday announced that it will be offering Massachusetts voters discounted rides to polling locations on Election Day.

Voters will receive 50 percent off of rides to and from the polls on Nov. 3, the rideshare company said in a news release.

Customers will also be able to access a poll-finding feature in the Uber app.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

