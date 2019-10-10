(WHDH) — Uber is trying to make traveling with pets a little easier for owners.

The company announced that they will offer a pilot program called “Uber Pet” beginning on Oct. 16.

For a few extra dollars, a customer can select the “Uber Pet” option, allowing them to bring their household pet along for the ride.

The list of acceptable animals include dogs, cats, turtles, hamsters and caged birds.

Riders who have service animals will not need to pay the extra fee.

The pilot program is only being offered in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)