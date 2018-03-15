Uber releases most-forgotten items in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber has released the most-forgotten items in Boston.

According to Uber:

-8 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Boston Ubers:

Phone Wallet Keys Clothing Bag Glasses Backpack Headphones

-20 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Boston Ubers:

Gold and white flower hair pin Helmet Longboard Musical instrument Target gift card Bag of wrapped presents Set of golf clubs Football Purple thermos Cologne Bible Ground beef Bone broth protein Wedding band Cat food + litter Bonnet Air mattress Sippy cup Gallon of olive oil Handcuffs

-Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in Boston:

Sunday Saturday

The company created a Youtube video detailing what a passenger should do if they forget anything in an Uber.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)