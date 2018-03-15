Uber releases most-forgotten items in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber has released the most-forgotten items in Boston.
According to Uber:
-8 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Boston Ubers:
- Phone
- Wallet
- Keys
- Clothing
- Bag
- Glasses
- Backpack
- Headphones
-20 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Boston Ubers:
- Gold and white flower hair pin
- Helmet
- Longboard
- Musical instrument
- Target gift card
- Bag of wrapped presents
- Set of golf clubs
- Football
- Purple thermos
- Cologne
- Bible
- Ground beef
- Bone broth protein
- Wedding band
- Cat food + litter
- Bonnet
- Air mattress
- Sippy cup
- Gallon of olive oil
- Handcuffs
-Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in Boston:
- Sunday
- Saturday
The company created a Youtube video detailing what a passenger should do if they forget anything in an Uber.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)