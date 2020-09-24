(WHDH) — Uber is taking their “No Mask. No Ride.” policy seriously with a new requirement for those who fail to wear a face covering.

Beginning Thursday, if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie on the app with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip, according to a company spokesperson.

“We believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect,” the spokesperson wrote in a press release.

Since implementing the “No Mask. No Ride.” policy in May, more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers, the spokesperson added.

Users who repeatedly violate the policy will continue to risk losing access to the app.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)