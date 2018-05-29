Uber unveiled a new version of its panic button and added direct 911 calling to its app in every city in the US. The company said the changes focus on passenger safety.

“Every second counts in an emergency,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “We want to make sure our users get help quickly with accurate information if faced with an emergency situation.”

This move comes following incidents of Uber drivers being arrested for assault.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he’ll look to see how well this works moving forward.

The ridesharing service also began a 911 integration pilot in select cities Tuesday. The feature, which is expected to launch in Nashville, Tennessee in a few days, would automatically send the 911 dispatcher location and trip details.

The feature is being tested in the following cities: Denver, Charleston, Chattanooga, Tenn., Naples, Fla., Tri-Cities, Tenn., and Louisville, KY.

