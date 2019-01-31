Uber to give free rides to New England fans if Patriots lose Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber says it will give free rides to New England fans after the Super Bowl if the Patriots are beaten by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Rewards members in the Boston area will be offered free rides for 60 minutes after the game in case they are too heartbroken to get behind the wheel.

“Uber Rewards keeps life moving when life gets in the way, like when the saddest fans on earth just want to go home and cry a little,” the company said in a press release.

The ridesharing company is offering the same deal to fans in Los Angeles.

So how does it work? After the game ends, simply open the Uber app, apply the “Unhappy Hour” promo code in the Payments section of the menu, and request a ride.

The Unhappy Hour is only valid for UberX, UberXL, UberPOOL, Express Pool and WAV trips.

