Uber’s food delivery business outshines core rides service

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber’s food delivery business brought in more money during the third quarter than its signature rides business. It was a sign of how much consumer behavior has changed, and how far the company has adapted, since the pandemic struck.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company lost $1.09 billion in the third quarter as many customers continued to stay out of shared vehicles. Uber brought in $3.13 billion in revenue, down 18% from the same time last year. Its mobility business was down 53% from a year ago, but improved since the last quarter while its Eats business grew 125%.

