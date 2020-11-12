(AP) — The University of Connecticut is placing five dormitories that house more than 500 students under quarantine after 11 students who live there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Combined with another 23 students who live off campus testing positive, it was the highest daily total of new student infections since testing began in August, UConn officials said.

More than 250 residential students have tested positive for the virus since returning to campus in August.

School officials say 30 students who tested positive or have symptoms are currently in isolation on campus.

