BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.K.’s Royal Air Force performed a flyover in Boston in honor of 250 years of American independence.

The jets used in the flyover were the U.K.’s famous Red Arrows, which are known for their precision flying, speed, and trademark red, white, and blue smoke trails.

The Red Arrows will also perform a flyover during Sail Boston’s Parade of Sail Saturday.

On Thursday, they flew right over the State House as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse.

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