UK variant likely in Vermont after city wastewater testing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A more easily transmissible variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom is likely in Vermont after wastewater testing in Burlington showed the presence of two virus mutations associated with the variant, the Vermont Health Department said Thursday.

The department said it will work to confirm the presence of the variant through genetic sequencing of samples from people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

“This is a new stage of the pandemic here in Vermont,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “It is not, however, surprising. We expected that variants could be circulating in Vermont, and now that looks to be the case.”

The specific variant has been reported in 34 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and in upstate New York as of Monday, officials said.

Studies so far show that current vaccines are largely effective against this variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Department said.

“Nonetheless, health experts warn the faster spreading variants can lead to more cases of COVID-19, as well as increased hospitalizations and deaths,” the Health Department said in a written statement.

