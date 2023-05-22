Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States was at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium Monday, giving a special message to the school’s graduating class during their commencement.

Oksana Markarova was appointed to her ambassador role in 2021, just months before Russia’s all out invasion of Ukraine.

“Love gives you the strength to perform miracles,” she said. “Russia set our house on fire fueled by hatred. We fight out of love for our country.”

“We all have many battles to fight in, many obstacles to overcome, many challenges to see through,” Markarova continued. “And where we altogether will get strength to do it? In our responsibility to take action for what we love.”

The ambassador accepted an honorary degree on behalf of the people of Ukraine during the commencement ceremony.

Approximately 4,400 Boston College students received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

