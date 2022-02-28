A Ukrainian woman living on Cape Cod is describing the dangers her family is facing every day as they try to defend their freedom.

Julia Klubuk emigrated to the US from Ukraine said her mother was working a shift at the airport last Thursday when the Russian military attacked.

“It was five in the morning and her shift had just started and they were already attacking it,” said Klubuk. “They were just devastated and everybody is shocked.”

Klubuk’s mom was not hurt in the attack but was given a gun to defend herself during her next shift.

“She is a hero for me but she is not unstoppable,” she said. “A gun is not going to help you in a bomb is falling from the sky.”

She was eventually told not to report to work for the time being.

Klubuk’s cousins have also been deployed to the front lines to defend the country against the Russian army. She said it has been hard to watch from a distance.

“They are attacking my family, and my city and my people,” she said. “So, how can I sleep with that?”

Klubuk said she is encouraged by the US’s support but said much more is needed if the country is going to survive.

