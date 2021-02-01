UMaine System encourages, but won’t require COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System will not require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The system said in a statement that it will encourage use of the vaccine. University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated, the university said.

Ferrini-Mundy said she’s confident students and employees will choose to use the vaccine without a mandate.

“If we could offer it tomorrow, from what we’re hearing, there’s great interest and great commitment to the idea of participating,” Ferrini-Mundy said.

