AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst alumnus Daniel Riccio, a former engineer and executive for Apple, recently announced a $50 million gift to the school.

While at Apple, Riccio helped to develop products including the iMac, iPad, and iPhone.

His gift to the college of engineering is the largest in campus history.

The bulk of his donation will go towards scholarships, fellowships, and professorships.

