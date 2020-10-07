AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst is continuing to deal with an increase of coronavirus cases.

A total of 123 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Aug. 6, according to the university’s website.

Students accounted for 117 of those positive cases, with 116 of them being off-campus.

Roughly three quarters of the cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

UMass Amherst has conducted more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of August, including about 48,000 tests for off-campus students living in the area.

