AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the University of Massachusetts — Amherst to take extra precautions.

The university has raised its operational posture to “high risk,” meaning all in-person classes have transitioned to a remote format, and all athletic competitions and practices have been canceled.

Students are required to self-isolate and are only allowed to venture out for twice weekly COVID-19 testing, to get food, or for a medical necessity.

Failure to comply with self isolation will result in disciplinary action, which may include removal from residence halls and/or suspension, according to the university.

The “high risk” level remains in effect until at least Feb. 21 and will only change if the public health situation improves significantly, the university said.

UMass-Amherst’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the university had 424 active cases as of Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)