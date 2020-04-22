AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hillel House at UMass Amherst was hit with a brazen act of anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Hillel House was found defaced Tuesday with spray paint in what UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy called a “cowardly act.”

“In this period of global crisis, it is more important than ever that we reject hatred and intolerance,” Subbaswamy said to the university community in a letter. “Our Jewish students, faculty and staff add to the rich diversity that makes UMass such a special place, and Hillel is a source of support and strength for so many of our students. The hateful actions of any individual cannot change that, and will, in fact, strengthen our resolve to stand in solidarity with the members of our Jewish community.”

Members of the Hillel House covered the graffiti with an encouraging message from Anne Frank written on a banner.

The Amherst Police Department is investigating this incident because the Hillel House is located off campus. UMass police have also been notified and have contacted Amherst police to offer assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)