UMass Amherst hits pause on men’s basketball team

UMass Amherst late Tuesday announced it has paused all men’s basketball team activities following a positive COVID-19 test among the program’s “Tier 1 personnel,” which consists of coaches, athletes, team managers and support staff.

“Tough news today. We will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so,” athletic director Ryan Bamford tweeted.

The university said the positive case was detected during surveillance testing that is conducted three times a week.

The team will not participate in a scheduled event with multiple teams planned for next week at Mohegan Sun

