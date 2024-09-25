AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst police are warning students after receiving five reports of a person spying on female residents in campus showers last week.

The incidents were reported at Grayson and Field residence halls on Sept. 16, 17, and 18, according to the UMass Amherst Police Department.

The first report came in at 11:19 p.m. on Sept. 16, police said. The report alleges that a male was seen using a cell phone to take photos or video of a female showering. The incident was reported by phone and was treated as an isolated incident.

A second report was received at 3:40 p.m. the next day, taking place in the bathroom on the third floor of Field Hall, police said. The report was similar to the first, alleging a white male was seen using a cell phone to look over the top of the shower curtains.

On Sept. 18, at 2:11 a.m., an incident on the seventh floor of Grayson Hall was reported to the police department. The report said that a college-aged, 5-foot-10 white male with brown-blonde hair used a phone to try to take similar shower photos. He is described as wearing maroon shorts and a black hoodie, police said.

After police posted crime alert notices in both residence halls, two additional incidents were reported — one on Sept. 17 at 1 a.m., on the sixth floor of Field Hall, and another on Sept. 18 at 1 a.m., on the fifth floor of Grayson Hall.

The reports are under investigation by UMass Amherst police. Residents are asked to report any suspicious behavior to the police department at 413-545-2121 or via the online anonymous witness form.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)