UMass Amherst launches student-run sustainable vineyard

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst has created a vineyard for students so they can obtain firsthand experience in growing grapes.

The school says the vineyard will be a part of the UMass Stockbridge School program, which is devoted to agricultural education. Funding for the project was provided by an initial grant of $3,000 from the Amherst campus’s Sustainability Innovation Engagement Fund.

The vineyard is partially a project of viticulture expert and professor Elsa Petit, who says it will let students learn in a unique environment. She hopes grape sales from the vineyard will help sustain its existence. The students will not be making wine.

The vineyard’s grape plants were donated by a number of vineyards throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

