UMass Amherst lowers virus risk level from ‘high’ to ‘elevated’

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst school officials are relaxing restrictions on campus after operating at a “High Risk” level due to coronavirus concerns.

After consulting with the state’s Department of Public Health, school officials are allowing in-person classes to resume as soon as Monday.

The decision to lower the risk level from “high” to “elevated” means a number of public health-related restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on unauthorized social gatherings.

Officials said restrictions are only lifted for those who comply with the weekly testing requirements.

