NEW YORK (WHDH) - Thursday’s soggy weather did not stop the University of Massachusetts Amherst marching band from performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Minutemen Marching Band wore their rain gear as they entertained the crowd along the parade route.

The marching band played the university’s fight song — “Fight Massachusetts” — while heading towards the Macy’s flagship store on West 34th Street.

