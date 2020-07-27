AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Those looking to apply to the University of Massachusetts — Amherst will not have to submit a standardized test score with their application beginning with the spring 2021 term and continuing through spring 2023.

UMass Amherst says they will review applications with or without SAT or ACT scores as they work to reduce barriers caused by COVID-19 disruptions.

Harvard University announced last month that students applying for admission to the class of 2025 will not have to submit standardized test scores.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)