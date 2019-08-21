UMass Amherst officials accused of taking thousands of dollars in illegal kickbacks

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been indicted on charges in connection with an alleged procurement fraud scheme at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

A Hampshire County Grand Jury has indicted John Strycharz, 57, formerly of Ludlow, on conspiracy to commit procurement fraud, procurement fraud, use of official state position to secure unwarranted privileges, accepting illegal gratuities by a state employee and larceny over $250, according to a release issued by Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

Strycharz, formerly a full-time supervisor at UMass Amherst who oversaw Compass Restoration contractors doing asbestos, deleading, mold, PCB and other hazardous materials remediation for UMass, intentionally hid that he had secret ownership or financial interest in the Ludlow-based company owned by 58-year-old Victor Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, of Belchertown, was also indicted Wednesday on conspiracy to commit procurement fraud, procurement fraud, and giving illegal gratuities to a state employee.

The attorney general’s office alleges that from 2008-2015, Strycharz supervised millions of dollars of work awarded by UMass to Compass Restoration without disclosing this connection and personally benefited financially from the relationship.

He is accused of accepting various undisclosed and illegal gifts from Compass Restoration and Rodrigues, including vacation trips to Mexico, motorboats, and labor at a family property.

In October of 2014 Michael McGoldrick, 50, of Leyden, replaced Strycharz, overseeing certain outside contractors, including the asbestos, deleading, mold, and PCB contracts held by Compass Restoration. He is accused of accepting a $3,000 check from the restoration company allegedly in support of his son’s auto racing activities.

McGoldrick was previously indicted by a Hampshire County Grand Jury on use of official state position to secure unwarranted privileges, accepting illegal gratuities by a state employee.

He is also accused of accepting 10 checks from Dimauro Carpet & Tile while overseeing work done by East Longmeadow-based company between 2013 and 2016 totaling $14,880, in support of his son’s auto racing activities.

He will be arraigned Aug. 30 in Hampshire Superior Court.

Rodrigues and Strycharz will be arraigned at a later date.

