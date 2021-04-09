AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst plans to increase capacity in campus dorms for the fall semester.

All available rooms will be filled to design capacity with the exception of a small percentage of space held for potential isolation and quarantine, Assistant Director of Residential Life Operations Dominick Uguccioni wrote in an email to students.

He added that UMass Amherst is considering a vaccination requirement for on-campus residents, but a final decision won’t be made until school officials have federal, state, and legal guidance.

