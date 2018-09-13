AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is planning to build new housing for 1,000 undergraduate students at its Amherst campus.

The project would be developed on what is now a series of parking lots, and would also include the rebuilding of an apartment complex on the other side of the campus.

The North Village complex that stands on the spot now was built in 1971, and many of the apartments are considered un-rentable due to their poor condition.

The UMass Trustees Committee on Administration and Finance voted in Boston on Wednesday to issue a request for proposals from interested developers. The request would yield specifics like the cost.

The proposals likely won’t be returned to UMass until 2020.

