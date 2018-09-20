AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst has received a $3 million grant to help faculty of color in science, technology, engineering and math.

UMass on Wednesday announced the National Science Foundation’s ADVANCE Institutional Transformation grant. University officials say the program will focus on spurring research collaboration, fostering an inclusive environment through mentoring and promoting group decision making.

Enobong Branch, who serves as UMass Amherst’s Associate Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer, says administrators are taking measures to ensure “equity and inclusion” in “faculty advancement culture.”

University officials say new staff hiring in STEM departments is underway. The school’s provost’s office is also working on leadership training.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)