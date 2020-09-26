UMass Amherst reports 13 positive cases of coronavirus; urges community to do better

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - University of Massachusetts Amherst officials are asking students to be cautious after 13 students tested positive for coronavirus this week.

In a letter to students on Friday night, officials said the cluster occurred after students socialized together and after a number of them partied together. Additional positive cases are expected as contact tracing continues, which could further delay in-person learning.

The letter reminds students to avoid parties and gatherings, wear face coverings and get tested.

“As I have said before, what we are doing matters. What you do matters. The work of planning for the spring semester is under way, and the next several weeks may play a significant role in shaping the decisions we make,” the letter said. “Our goal of repopulating the campus and resuming in-person operations relies on each and every one of us doing our part. If the numbers continue to rise at the pace they did this week, our return to more normal operations may be further delayed.”

