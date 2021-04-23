AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst announced Thursday that all students returning to campus in the fall must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy wrote in a letter to the community that “all undergraduate and graduate students who wish to live or learn or conduct research on campus or access campus resources to be fully vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall semester, on the basis of expected additional state, federal and legal guidance and vaccine availability, and subject to religious and disability accommodations pursuant to state and federal law.”

All faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated before the fall semester.

UMass Amherst joins a list of other Bay State schools requiring student vaccinations, including Emerson College and Northeastern University.

The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges announced that they are not contemplating COVID-19 vaccine mandates at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)