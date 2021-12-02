AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst is requiring all students to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as part of its existing requirement that students be fully immunized against the virus.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced the new requirement in a letter to students Wednesday, adding that all students are also expected to be tested for the coronavirus two weeks prior to the start of spring classes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone 18 years and older get a booster shot.

Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster six months after their second shot, while those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after their initial shot.

Students are encouraged to book a vaccine booster appointment through the Mass. COVID-19 vaccine finder or Vaccines.gov. They can also check the UMass vaccine website to book an appointment in the new year.

“The vaccine booster, combined with the advance testing explained below, and ongoing wastewater testing, adaptive testing, convenient voluntary testing options and our indoor mask requirement represent a comprehensive approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and successful spring for our community,” Subbaswamy wrote.

All students are expected to undergo an advanced COVID-19 test between 10 and 14 days prior to the start of spring classes on Jan. 25, 2022.

Students who test positive upon their arrival on campus will be sent home to isolate for 10 days, as required by the Mass. Department of Public Health.

Subbaswamy also announced that the university expects to continue requiring face coverings indoors to start the spring semester.

