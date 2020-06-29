UMass Amherst says students can live on campus or learn remotely in fall

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst students can either return to campus or learn remotely in the fall, university officials said Monday.

Students who choose to return to campus will have to wear face coverings outside dorms and limit travel away from the school.

Officials said they are developing a contact tracing program for students both on and off campus.

