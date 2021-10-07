AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is trying to determine whether racist emails sent to Black student organizations on the Amherst campus this semester are part of a “larger white supremacist campaign,” the school’s chancellor said.

“While we are limited in what we can reveal about the methods of the investigation for fear of tipping off the perpetrator, we can share that the investigators will assess the online targeting of the UMass community across multiple sources, including dark websites,” Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in an update to the campus community Wednesday.

The university has hired a cybersecurity firm, Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics, to investigate the source of the anonymous emails.

The investigation will also try to determine whether the emails are “an isolated matter or part of a larger white supremacist campaign,” he said.

Any information about the source will be turned over to law enforcement, he said.

It remains unclear whether the emails are coming from a member of the campus community, but students found to be involved face expulsion and employees face termination, he said.

The UMass Black Student Union has previously criticized the school administration for being slow to respond to the emails.

