AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation recently got underway at UMass Amherst after officials said another student allegedly beat up a Jewish student and destroyed an Israeli flag.

The incident happened on Friday after a Jewish organization’s event on campus where students and community members called for the release of the more than 200 hostages taken from Israel by Hamas.

In the wake of this incident, some UMass students shared their reactions.

“People should not have to fear physical violence on a campus in the United States of America,” said Carl Goldberg, a junior at UMass Amherst. “That’s not acceptable at all, whatsoever.”

Senior Simona Zilderberg was at the event on Friday before this incident.

Zilderberg said “It was really great to come together and stand up for what we believe in.”

Goldberg also attended and said he noticed 21-year-old Efe Ercelik stirring up trouble.

“I broke up a fight between him and another individual and prevented that event from happening,” he said.

Police, though, said things escalated, with Ercelik punching a Jewish student in the face before shoving him and kicking him in the stomach. He is also accused of ripping a small Israeli flag, stabbing the fabric with a knife and spitting on it before throwing it in the trash, all while making hateful remarks.

“After things like this, a lot of people don’t feel comfortable being visibly Jewish on campus,” Goldberg said. “We have students that don’t feel comfortable wearing yarmulkes anymore, students that don’t feel comfortable openly displaying who they are and their culture and where they come from.”

Ercelik was arrested and faced a judge on Monday. UMass officials say he is not allowed back on campus.

“What this student is accused of is reprehensible, illegal and unacceptable,” officials wrote in a statement.

“Let us be clear, these were actions of an individual who did not speak for nor act on behalf of a group or anyone other than themselves,” officials continued. “Peaceful advocacy and protest must and will be protected on our campus.”

The Jewish organization on campus is now telling students to walk in groups and not attend counter protests.

“They’re definitely looking out for our best interest and I definitely understand the statement but I feel, as a student, that I should be safe on campus no matter what,” Zilderberg said.

Multiple Jewish organizations are calling on UMass Amherst to come up with a comprehensive safety plan to make all students feel safe and secure.

