WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A UMass Amherst student who was interning on Capitol Hill this summer was fatally shot in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old Granby-native, graduate of Pope Francis Preparatory School, and student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst had been working in the office of Kansas US Rep. Ron Estes.

In a statement, Estes said, “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile.”

