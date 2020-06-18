AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst has revised their academic calendar for the fall semester so students do not have to return to campus after Thanksgiving recess.

In a letter to the campus community, the Office of the Provost announced that classes will start on Aug. 24 and conclude on Nov. 20.

Classes will also be held on three holidays — Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

Final exams will be conducted remotely between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

The revised schedule was designed to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, according to the Office of the Provost.

School officials are also working to finalize their fall reopening plans regarding on-campus housing and the mix of remote and in-person classes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)