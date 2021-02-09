UMass Amherst suspends fraternity after reports of gatherings violating coronavirus restrictions

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst officials put a fraternity on interim suspension after reports of gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions, a spokesperson for the university said.

Theta Chi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending an investigation by the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office, and the chapter has to stop all chapter-related functions, officials said.

University officials said increased student socialization has led to an increase in coronavirus cases on campus.

