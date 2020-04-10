UMass Amherst volunteer scientists helping to advance study of coronavirus

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Scientists at UMass Amherst are volunteering their time to help advance the study of coronavirus.

The volunteers are preparing, testing and delivering thousands of coronavirus test supplies a week to healthcare systems across Massachusetts.

Each tube produced by the group contains a chemical solution that is a critical component in COVID-19 testing.

“Virtual transport media is a solution with some stabilizers in it to ensure that the virus collected from patients doesn’t break down before we’re able to test it,” said Michael Daley who’s with the Institution for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst.

Approximately 15,000 to 20,000 tubes are being created each week and shipped out across the state to better understand the virus.

