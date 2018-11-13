UMass Amherst warns students marijuana not allowed on campus

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s expected to be one of the first stores to sell legal, adult-use marijuana in Massachusetts, and it’s just a few miles from UMass Amherst.

“I think most college students who are going to smoke weed are probably already doing it,” said student Dave Fazeka.

UMass Amherst is making sure it warns students that weed is not allowed on campus and is against federal law.

The school has set up a web page, reading in part: “You may not use or possess marijuana, medical marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia in any form anywhere on University of Massachusetts Amherst property.”

Students on campus say they’re not overly concerned about increased access.

“Kids are going to find it no matter what. Maybe it will make it easier, but I feel like kids will still get it,” said student Grace Gullotti.

You need to be 21 years old and show ID to enter legalized pot shops in Massachusetts.

Northampton police tell 7News they’re preparing for potentially thousands of people who show up when the store opens soon.

“We have some additional officers who are going to be in that area conducting traffic,” Police Chief Jody Kasper said.

The chief adds with all five colleges in all nearby, she wants to make sure people use this legally and safely.

“Most importantly to me is people getting into car accidents from impaired operation and also youth access to marijuana,” Kasper said. “Those are my two major concerns.”

