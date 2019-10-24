UMass Amhert professor part of team that discovered never before seen “Monster Galaxy”

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Astronomers say they found traces of a never before seen galaxy entirely by accident.

Scientists recently spotted a 12.5 billion-year-old light that is believed to be from a giant galaxy.

Assistant Professor Katherine Whitaker of the University of Massachusetts Amherst is on the team that made this incredible discovery.

“The first question that went through my mind was, ‘Is this for real,” Whitaker said. “I think that once you get to the point where you really trust the observations that you take, then it is sort of taking another jump into, ‘OK well, what does this mean and how does this change how we have been thinking about galaxy formation?”

The team said that these galaxies were long considered to be folklore because there was no evidence to prove their existence until now.

