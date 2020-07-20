UMass board agrees to cut budget by $171M

The University of Massachusetts will cut fiscal 2021 spending about 5 percent below last year’s level, part of a strategy to close a $264 million budget gap as the university and students prepare for a different college experience.

Outlining the budget gap, UMass President Marty Meehan told the UMass Board that the four campuses plus the medical school collectively face an “unprecedented financial challenge” after balancing about $114 million in revenue losses last quarter.

The final $3.3 billion annual budget that trustees approved Monday, which calls for spending to be reduced by $171 million below fiscal 2020 levels, keeps tuition for the nearly 48,000 in-state undergraduate students frozen at last year’s levels.

Officials did not outline how or where they trimmed that much but described the process as challenging. A spokesman could not be reached immediately to answer questions about staff or program cuts.

“We face difficult decisions today and we will continue to face them in the weeks and months ahead,” Meehan said.

The university faces uncertainty about how much federal aid will help stabilize the higher education landscape and the number of students who will not remain enrolled once their schools shift to mostly or entirely online classes in the fall. Campus leaders collectively anticipate a decline in enrollment of about 5 percent.

Rather than a system-wide approach, officials at each of the undergraduate campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell are planning their own models for the fall with varying degrees of in-person instruction.

