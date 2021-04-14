BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate and graduate students for the second year in a row.

UMass President Marty Meehan had proposed the in-state tuition freeze at the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses also voted to freeze out-of-state student tuition. Out-of-state tuition for the Amherst campus increased by 1.5 percent.

“We recognize the very real challenges that our students and their families continue to face due to the pandemic and we are committed to doing everything within our control to lessen the burden while also preserving the quality of a UMass education,” Meehan said. “That is also why we have prioritized setting our tuition rates earlier this year, so that we can provide some predictability to our students and families during an otherwise unpredictable year.”

In addition to a tuition freeze, the university increased its institutionally funded financial aid to a record high of $352 million this fiscal year.

A look at tuition costs can be found below:

