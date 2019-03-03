UMass Boston assistant basketball coach shot, killed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a UMass Boston assistant basketball coach was shot and killed in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 12 Greenwood St. about 2:58 a.m. found Kendric Price suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He lived right here all his life and this is where he was murdered,” Ashlee Martin, the victim’s cousin, said. “He was involved with the kids and the community, he coached basketball for the kids in the community.”

The university responded to Price’s death by saying, “Kendric was a great young coach who worked with our men’s basketball program. We are all saddened by the tragic news of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendric’s family.”

Family and friends awaiting answers regarding Price’s death held a small vigil on Saturday night.

“He was definitely never gang affiliated,” Martin said. “He was a very positive person, so this is very shocking to the family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 613-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

