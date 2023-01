BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Boston and Chelsea Public Schools are reinstating mask mandates amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

School leaders cited the CDC’s move to designate Suffolk County high risk for COVID-19 transmission. It is one of nine counties in the state now considered high risk.

The mask mandates go into effect on Monday.

