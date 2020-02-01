UMass Boston community member who recently visited China is state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A member of the UMass Boston community in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and was living in Boston is the Bay State’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, health officials announced Saturday.

The man, whose name was not released, tested positive for the virus late Friday evening and is isolated at this time.

The CDC alerted health officials in Massachusetts of the positive test results.

The man sought medical care as soon as he returned from China, officials said.

He and a few close contacts of his are being monitored and he will remain isolated until he is cleared by public health officials.

“We are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission to ensure all guidelines and protocols are diligently followed,” UMass Boston Interim Chancellor Katherine S. Newman said in an e-mail to UMass students and employees. “These agencies will continue to monitor the treatment and health of the affected person. State and city public health authorities have informed us that the risk to members of our community is low. For these reasons, we expect “business as usual” on campus.”

Officials said the risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts.

This is the eighth confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States.

Protecting public health is a top priority for our administration and while the risk remains low for Massachusetts, state public health officials are working hand-in-hand with @CDCgov, local boards of health and other local partners. https://t.co/GqtBZTOO4e — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 1, 2020

People should take the same precautions they do to prevent the spread of the cold and flu, and @MassDPH will continue to work with medical professionals across the Commonwealth. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 1, 2020

