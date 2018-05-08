BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Boston faculty and students will hold a rally Tuesday to protest UMass Amherst’s purchase of Mount Ida College.

Those who plan to attend the noon rally on the campus plaza believe that the purchase ignores the UMass Boston campus, which they said is underfunded.

Prior to the rally, UMass Boston’s Faculty Staff Union posted three demands that they hope will be met.

Halt the UMass Amherst – Mount Ida deal Fully fund UMass Boston Keep UMass Boston accessible and affordable

Mount Ida is set to close at the end of the semester and will become Mount Ida Campus of UMass Amherst for the upcoming school year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)