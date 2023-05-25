BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Boston students got a graduation gift to remember from their commencement speaker on Thursday in the form of $1,000 in cash.

Quincy-based billionaire Rob Hale surprised the 2,500 graduates, giving each one a pair of envelopes continuing $500.

Hale said he was inspired by the act of giving and wanted each student to also give back, keeping $500 for themselves and giving the remaining $500 to an organization of their choosing.

“For us, the greatest joys we’ve had in our life have been the gift of giving,” Hale said.

This was not the first time Hale has given away $1,000 to graduates. In 2021, he also gave graduates from Quincy College $1,000 each.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)