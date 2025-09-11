BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Boston has said an incident on campus has been cleared after a large police presence was on campus Thursday afternoon.

At 5:11 p.m., UMass Boston posted on X “UMB Emergency Alert: Police have reported the incident on campus all clear. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Massachusetts State Police posted on social media that troopers responded to the school for, “an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus.”

State police were on scene and said, “Law Enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.”

UMass Boston has cancelled classes and activities for Thursday evening, according to school officials.

