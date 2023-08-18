BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts at Boston has issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old international student who hasn’t been seen since leaving campus.

Sainabou Ceesay is part of an international program for young student athletes organized by FHI 360.

She was last seen walking on Mt. Vernon Street in Dorchester toward the JFK/UMass MBTA station in a pink athletic suit with black strings on both sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides.

She is Black and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 110 and 120 pounds, with short black hair.

