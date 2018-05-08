UMass Boston students and faculty walkout over purchase of Mount Ida College

BOSTON (WHDH) — Students and faculty at UMass Boston held a walkout Tuesday to protest the school’s purchase of Mount Ida College.

The group is calling on the UMass system to devote more attention and resources to its existing Boston campus instead of creating a new one. Students and faculty are asking the UMass Board of Trustees to stop the deal and fully fund UMass Boston instead.

Mount Ida College in Newton announced last month that it will be closing at the end of this semester. The entire school will keep its name but will be absorbed by UMass Amherst as a satellite campus.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)